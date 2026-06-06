Every Major Smart Ring Brand Ranked From Worst To Best, According To Experts

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Smart rings are becoming more popular as those keen to have a wearable to keep track of their metrics begin to ditch smartwatches. There are several motivations behind this choice, such as being distracted by smartwatch notifications, smart rings being more comfortable, easier to wear, and cheaper, to name a few. There are more reasons why you don't need to buy a smartwatch anymore, and one of them is the rise of the smart ring.

When you're trying to narrow down which smart ring to grab from a particular brand, it can be difficult to choose, given how many popular options are on the market. Many of them perform the same tasks, although some outperform others on certain metrics.

We've examined the market to identify the most notable and popular smart ring brands and compared expert reviews to determine the best options for you. We'll break down our reasoning in our methodology at the end to give you a thorough explanation of why we selected one brand over another. Here is our list of the major smart ring brands ranked from worst to best, according to experts.