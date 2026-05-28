The Oura Ring 5 Is Closing The Gap Between Smartwatches And Smart Rings

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Oura Health Oy has unveiled its new smart ring, and it's packing more features into a smaller form factor than ever. The upcoming Oura Ring 5 is 40% smaller than the previous model and tracks more than 50 health metrics. Tom Hale, CEO of Oura Health Oy, explained in an interview (via Bloomberg), "It's a little bit between the premium smartwatch and the entry-level smartwatch."

The unique selling point of the Oura Ring 5, in addition to its compact size, is its blood pressure monitoring feature. The ring can detect potential signs of hypertension or sleep apnea, which the user can monitor via the Health Radar menu in the Oura app. The company's renewed focus on health and medical wellness may appeal to customers who previously had concerns about Oura's priorities. Recently, people were getting rid of their Oura rings due to concerns about the company's partnerships. However, with the release of the Oura Ring 5, the company is also implementing new privacy features that provide more user control over which data Oura can access.

It's not hyperbolic to suggest that the Oura Ring 5 may be a cut above most cheap Android smartwatches if it can truly monitor a comparable amount of health data with the same degree of accuracy. The public will judge how the Oura Ring 5 actually compares to rival wristwear when it launches on June 4 for $399 — preorders are available now.