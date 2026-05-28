The Oura Ring 5 Is Closing The Gap Between Smartwatches And Smart Rings
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Oura Health Oy has unveiled its new smart ring, and it's packing more features into a smaller form factor than ever. The upcoming Oura Ring 5 is 40% smaller than the previous model and tracks more than 50 health metrics. Tom Hale, CEO of Oura Health Oy, explained in an interview (via Bloomberg), "It's a little bit between the premium smartwatch and the entry-level smartwatch."
The unique selling point of the Oura Ring 5, in addition to its compact size, is its blood pressure monitoring feature. The ring can detect potential signs of hypertension or sleep apnea, which the user can monitor via the Health Radar menu in the Oura app. The company's renewed focus on health and medical wellness may appeal to customers who previously had concerns about Oura's priorities. Recently, people were getting rid of their Oura rings due to concerns about the company's partnerships. However, with the release of the Oura Ring 5, the company is also implementing new privacy features that provide more user control over which data Oura can access.
It's not hyperbolic to suggest that the Oura Ring 5 may be a cut above most cheap Android smartwatches if it can truly monitor a comparable amount of health data with the same degree of accuracy. The public will judge how the Oura Ring 5 actually compares to rival wristwear when it launches on June 4 for $399 — preorders are available now.
Why the Oura Ring 5 may replace your smartwatch
The Oura Ring 5 is bridging the gap between smartwatches and smart rings in terms of discretion, capabilities, and even price. The smaller size of this ring compared to its predecessors makes it even easier to wear and nearly as unobtrusive as a smartwatch, even when you're working with your hands. Depending on your profession, a watch may be even more obtrusive.
Form factor is a matter of preference, though. The practical reason why some people might choose a smart ring is the balance between features and pricing. The Oura Ring 5 costs $399 and requires a $70 annual subscription to access advanced features. By comparison, the current-generation Apple Watch Series 11 costs up to $359 but requires an $80 annual Apple Fitness+ subscription to access advanced features. The hidden costs of buying a smartwatch can add up over time, especially if you opt for a more premium model.
Of course, an Oura ring lacks an on-device display and therefore doesn't double as a mini smartphone the way a watch can. But with its improved sensors and up to a week of battery life per charge, the Oura Ring 5 can be a competent replacement for your current wearable. If Oura has its way, you simply won't need to buy a smartwatch anymore.