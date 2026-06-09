This Is The Best iPad For Most People In 2026

Apple has an enticing iPad lineup in 2026 made of a base-model iPad, the iPad mini with the A17 Pro chip, the iPad Air with the M4 processor, and the powerful iPad Pro with the M5 chip. For its tablets, the company is offering them in a wide range of prices going from $349 to up to $3,077, if you're willing to get the 13-inch iPad Pro with 2TB of storage, nano-texture display, 5G connection, Apple Pencil Pro, and Magic Keyboard. Still, the best iPad for most people in 2026 continues to be the base model.

Having owned several iPad models through the years, going all the way from the iPad 2 to the iPad Pro M4, I tested many base versions as well as mini, Air, and Pro options. My honest conclusion regarding Apple's lineup is that all iPad models deliver the same functionalities: A light, fun design with a great multi-touch experience, a bigger display than an iPhone, and a generally great tool for creative people thanks to the Apple Pencil and keyboard add-ons. Choosing the proper iPad comes down to how much you want to pay and how much you care about the tablet's perks.

For example, I love the outstanding OLED display of the iPad Pro, how speedy the M4 chip is, and the 13-inch size to have several apps opened at the same time (or when I just want to catch up with a TV show). However, any iPad would also do the same.