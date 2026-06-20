5 Things You Didn't Know Your Samsung Phone Could Do

Say you're listening to some funky tunes, and you don't want that jam session interrupted, but you have another app open that requires you to hear the audio, like turn-by-turn navigation. You can actually separate app audio feeds to come out of two different devices. Thanks to Samsung's tinkering you can keep the navigation directions coming from your phone's speaker, while the music audio plays through your vehicle's speakers and Bluetooth connection, or vice versa.

Alternatively, if you're relaxing with friends, listening to music on a Bluetooth speaker and only want the music audio from your current app to play through the speaker, while everything else still goes to your phone, you can do precisely that. Setting it all up is actually pretty simple in Samsung's One UI, but keep in mind that any devices you want to use, like a Bluetooth speaker, need to be synced and connected before you change any settings. So, go ahead and do that first, if you haven't already.

Then, navigate to Settings > Sounds and Vibration > Separate App Sound and toggle the Turn On Now option. A pop-up will appear letting you know that you need to select the app and audio devices, and choose Select. Then, you'll need to choose the app you're using, or want to, and pair it with a particular device, like a Bluetooth speaker. You can always come back and change the settings later or turn it off if you want to return the device audio to normal.