6 Privacy Features Only On Android Phones

Samsung's flagship Galaxy phones have always gone above and beyond when it comes to adding state-of-the-art features. The company's responsible for creating the first-ever modern flip smartphone with foldable glass in 2020, courtesy of the Galaxy Z Flip. A decade back, the Galaxy S was the first smartphone with a Super AMOLED display. Now, with the release of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, the functionality of the widely-popular privacy screen guard has been baked into the phone, making it yet another crowning hardware achievement for this manufacturer.

Unlike regular privacy screen protectors that come with the disadvantage of always hiding your screen even if you want to show something to a person next to you, Privacy display on the S26 Ultra is highly customizable and can be toggled automatically as and when you see fit. Either go to the Display tab in Settings and choose "Privacy display," or access this setting from the Quick Settings menu. You'll see a "Maximum privacy protection" toggle here, which sends this feature into overdrive... so much so that even normal viewing angles may be affected in this mode!

Aside from this, there's a "Conditions for turning on" section, where you'll see several options to turn on Privacy display automatically. For starters, you can configure which apps will cause Privacy display to be enabled, which is perfect if you want to use social media or banking apps worry-free. Toggle "PIN, pattern, password" to — as the name suggests — enable Privacy display whenever you're unlocking your S26 Ultra. Under "Partial screen privacy," you'll see a "Notification pop-ups" toggle. What this does is localize the effects of Privacy display whenever a notification pops up, dimming only that portion of the screen.