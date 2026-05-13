Incognito Mode Vs. VPN: Which Is Better For Your Online Privacy?

Almost every browser these days comes with an incognito mode, although it's often named differently. Google Chrome calls it Incognito Mode, Microsoft Edge dubs it InPrivate Browsing, and Mozilla Firefox refers to it as Private Mode. They all do the same basic job, adding a level of privacy to your browsing. But is it the same as using a VPN, or even close? The answer is a plain "No."

Keep in mind that VPNs and incognito mode serve very different purposes, although both are marketed around privacy. Incognito mode hides your browsing history, cache, and cookies locally (i.e., from other people using the same PC), while a VPN masks your internet traffic by encrypting and routing it through servers based in another location. Myths about incognito mode being completely safe likely stem from the "Private" label it uses. But with Incognito mode, your activity is still visible to the ISP and the website. All it does is clear cookies, cache, and browsing history after the session ends.

For improved privacy and anonymity on the web, VPNs remain a popular choice. For this reason, VPN adoption has witnessed a massive rise in the last decade, especially in regions with heavy censorship. At the same time, setting up and using a VPN has become much easier. With a single click, you can quickly route your traffic through a server based in another country or continent.