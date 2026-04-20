5 Myths About Incognito Mode You Need To Stop Believing

Incognito Mode is an internet browsing mode that most web browsers support to allow the user to visit websites without leaving traces on the computer, like browsing history. It's a useful tool for visiting specific websites on a shared computer, or for testing websites and services in a different browser. However, Incognito Mode is far from providing the anonymous browsing experience some people might envision.

Incognito Mode doesn't guard your privacy as well as you think when used without other tools. Internet service providers, employers, schools, advertisers, and other entities that might have access to Wi-Fi router data can still see the traffic in Incognito Mode. It can also leave some traces on the computer, depending on how you use it. More importantly, it doesn't protect against malware and other online threats, and it's not a replacement for a VPN service. These are some of the myths about Incognito Mode that you may find online, and it's important to understand how Incognito Mode actually works.

That's not to say that Incognito Mode is useless, which is itself a myth, as is its association with nefarious online activity. Not everything you do online has to happen in your main internet browser, though. There are cases that warrant using it instead of the regular browsing mode, and it's a tool to keep in mind when using the web, especially if paired with other tools that can actually keep your browsing activity hidden from others.