3 Disadvantages Of Privacy Screen Protectors You Need To Know About

From checking sensitive emails to chatting with family and friends about private matters, there's a lot you might do on your smartphone, tablet, or laptop that you don't want others seeing. Naturally, you might feel uncomfortable performing these privacy-centric tasks in locations where your device may be the focus of wandering eyes, such as public transportation. Specific types of screen protectors, known as privacy screen protectors, can address this natural concern. However, before you invest in a privacy screen protector, it's worth learning more about some of the common disadvantages users often notice after making the switch.

Not all privacy screen protectors are created equal. If you're thinking about buying one, it's important to do your research to confirm you're spending money on something that will serve your needs. This goes for any tech item that will theoretically protect your privacy. Generally, though, a privacy screen protector makes it so that a user can only see what's on a device's screen when looking straight at it. Anyone viewing the screen from an angle should see an image that's too dark or distorted to make out. While the idea of such an item offers clear benefits, you should know that some users have experienced drawbacks worth being aware of before making an investment.