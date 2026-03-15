Can Expensive Screen Protectors Actually Save Your Phone?

Before looking at the price tag, it's important to decide the best type. You have your standard PET plastic, which is the cheapest and most basic screen protector. It's a simple thin plastic film that offers some scratch resistance, retains the display's natural feeling, but can't do anything about impacts. A slightly stronger option is TPU hydrogel, offering better protection and flexbility, while losing out to glass in clarity and scratch resistance.

Then, you have your Tempered Glass (TG), which is probably the best option for a lot of users. It is a solid glass layer that protects against both scratches and light impacts, and still retains the feeling of interacting with a glass screen. However, do note that curved displays don't agree with standard tempered glass, and if the phone falls on its sides, you could get a long crack. Specialized UV-installed tempered glass exists for curved displays that properly covers the screen and feels great, but it's hard to install, and the UV glue can damage the phone.

Hybrid tempered glass is for users that live in constant fear of drop-related accidents. Glass-type protectors also come in special variants like anti-glare or matte with similar protection value. Finally, nano liquid-based screen protectors create a thin film with ample resistance, immaculate look, and no air bubbles, but wear off and are vulnerable to impact. Now glass protectors definitely offer superior performance compared to plastic, but if you have to choose between a $15 and a $50 tempered glass, the former will do the job just fine. You can buy the latter if you want, but the gain is minimal.