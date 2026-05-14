5 Android App Permissions You Should Never Allow

Whenever you install an app, it requests some permissions, such as access to the camera, microphone, accessibility features, contacts, messages, and network. Some of these permissions are critical to the app's functioning, while others could be unrelated. If you are in the habit of allowing every permission the app requests, you could be risking your phone's privacy and security.

Some Android app permissions are dangerous — potentially allowing malicious apps to monitor your activity, capture images, record audio, track your location, display fake login screens, read and delete stored data, and even install other third-party apps. It's not that these permissions are difficult to manage or revoke. But many people simply ignore them, assuming Android will automatically handle the permissions.

Keep in mind that not every app requesting these permissions is malicious. Even safe ones require a certain set of permissions to run effectively on your smartphone. For instance, a scanner app needs access to the camera, and that's something you will need to allow. But if a calculator requests the same, it's a cause for concern, because that particular permission isn't related to the app. It's not about denying every permission, but about identifying the ones that are unrelated. At the same time, there are some permissions that need to be handled more cautiously, because with access to these, a malicious app can exploit data on your phone or potentially turn it into a tracking device.