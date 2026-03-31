The 5 Most Common Ways Passwords Are Hacked, And How To Avoid Them

There are sophisticated methods for securing accounts, including passkeys, biometric verification, and one-time-use passcodes, but the prevailing measure, and certainly the most common, is the age-old password. Because it's essentially a single-factor access method (unless you have multi-factor authentication enabled), hackers focus heavily on breaking through passwords in various ways. Brute-force attacks are well known, and they're all about repetition, simply guessing common passwords or related personal information repeatedly until you're in. Hackers can automate this process, allowing advanced computing tools to do the work for them, in which case, cracking a password is more about time than anything.

However, that's not the only method that nefarious attackers use to gain access to personal accounts. Knowing some of those methods can help you better protect your data, essentially helping you to lock everything down better. It's deeper than simply using a secure password with a long string of random characters. This article will explore the methods hackers use and, more importantly, how to avoid or stop these attacks whenever possible. At the very least, you can slow down someone trying to gain access.

Before diving in, always have a game plan ready in case an account is compromised. It helps to know some of the things you should do right away if you're hacked, alongside tasks to handle later, like a full system wipe or seeking professional recovery help. Knowing what to do in advance allows you to react much faster if and when it happens.