The Risk With Using Free VPNs That You Need To Know

A VPN or virtual private network is often recommended as a way to boost your online privacy and safeguard your data and internet activities from prying eyes, including those of your internet service provider (ISP). Although experts typically recommend going with a trusted VPN service provider, which is most often paid, not everyone wants to spend on another monthly or annual subscription when there are so many free VPNs on the market. While a free VPN may seem like a good option, as something is better than nothing, there are several potential risks that you should be aware of before opting to use one.

As the saying goes, "if you are not paying for it, you are the product." The same is typically true for free VPNs. As a VPN service has to make money, not only for profit but also to run the server and security infrastructure required to operate a virtual private network, free VPNs can sell your data to advertisers, show unnecessary advertisements, or even cut costs in otherwise important areas.