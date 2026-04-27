Your VPN Data Logs Are A Security Risk - Here's Why

Virtual private networks are a great way to preserve your privacy and anonymity while online. They can help mask your browsing habits from data brokers and creepy trackers. But that privacy is only as strong as the service's data logging policy allows. Your VPN data logs — the information VPN providers collect — could be creating a huge security risk. Ideally, you want a VPN service that doesn't log anything, but unfortunately, some logging is usually necessary to facilitate the service. Understanding which logs are acceptable versus which are risky is crucial to keeping yourself safe and secure.

A VPN may log entries like your real IP address, the assigned IP, servers you use, their location, timestamps for the start and end of your sessions, bandwidth, and potentially, your activity, including what websites you visit. The activity is the biggest risk. It's a record of what you're doing and can give data fiends information about your lifestyle. Especially if they combine everything they have into a database, which they do.

There's nothing inherently nefarious about VPNs keeping logs. Many services collect server-level logs like the amount of traffic passing through a node and other big-picture details such as which websites or apps are frequently used by everyone. The latter helps the provider optimize performance when watching Netflix, for instance. When a VPN labels itself as a "no logs" service, it's usually talking about your personal activity — the service is claiming it doesn't retain individual records about what you do when connected. Even if an interested party can't see URLs you visit, they can see DNS queries related to domains, revealing where you go and what you do. That's why using a VPN may not be as safe as you think, and why not all VPNs are created equal.