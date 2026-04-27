Your VPN Data Logs Are A Security Risk - Here's Why
Virtual private networks are a great way to preserve your privacy and anonymity while online. They can help mask your browsing habits from data brokers and creepy trackers. But that privacy is only as strong as the service's data logging policy allows. Your VPN data logs — the information VPN providers collect — could be creating a huge security risk. Ideally, you want a VPN service that doesn't log anything, but unfortunately, some logging is usually necessary to facilitate the service. Understanding which logs are acceptable versus which are risky is crucial to keeping yourself safe and secure.
A VPN may log entries like your real IP address, the assigned IP, servers you use, their location, timestamps for the start and end of your sessions, bandwidth, and potentially, your activity, including what websites you visit. The activity is the biggest risk. It's a record of what you're doing and can give data fiends information about your lifestyle. Especially if they combine everything they have into a database, which they do.
There's nothing inherently nefarious about VPNs keeping logs. Many services collect server-level logs like the amount of traffic passing through a node and other big-picture details such as which websites or apps are frequently used by everyone. The latter helps the provider optimize performance when watching Netflix, for instance. When a VPN labels itself as a "no logs" service, it's usually talking about your personal activity — the service is claiming it doesn't retain individual records about what you do when connected. Even if an interested party can't see URLs you visit, they can see DNS queries related to domains, revealing where you go and what you do. That's why using a VPN may not be as safe as you think, and why not all VPNs are created equal.
Which types of VPN logs are a security risk and why?
Activity logs are the most concerning type of data collection that a VPN can do — time-stamped records of your sessions and potentially your browsing history while connected are immediate red flags. But many VPN services still collect other logs, necessary or not, that pose a risk. Records of your original IP address, for example, can be problematic for several reasons. If your real IP address were to become exposed, strangers can find your ISP, see approximately where you live, and discover personal information. This can leave you open to various attacks.
DNS request logs are another security concern for VPN services. A DNS query is a request sent from the host computer to a remote server asking for the IP address associated with the domain name. Every website has a domain name attached to an IP. This information is how would-be attackers can see what websites you visit. It works similarly to how public Wi-Fi owners can see what you're doing while connected. Resourceful attackers can even redirect DNS connections, pointing you to a compromised server.
Since age verification laws and data harvesting are growing problems, Americans are turning to VPNs in droves to protect themselves, and for good reason. But you shouldn't immediately assume you're safer and accept a VPN provider's claims. Before choosing a VPN, find out exactly what information is being logged, how long this data is retained, and whether the provider is sharing that information with third parties. To help with this, there are several VPN tests that you can run to see if your VPN provider is being truthful.