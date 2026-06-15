The FCC Ban Impacts Another Budget-Friendly 4K Drone (For Now)

Drone enthusiasts in the U.S. may have looking forward to the Potensic Atom 3 for its small size and affordable price, but just like drones made by DJI, devices from China-based Potensic have also been banned by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The ban is the result of the FCC's Covered List, and it applies to the sale of all foreign-made Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (UAS) — drones — in the U.S. The FCC ban applies to new products, rather than existing drone models that were previously certified for U.S. sales before the December 2025 decision, and that includes Potensic's new Atom 3 drone.

But there may be a sliver of hope for the Potensic Atom 3 after all. The company told PCMag that it's pursuing FCC certification for the Atom 3 despite the ban, and that it's "optimistic" about the future. In its initial decision, the FCC stated that foreign-made UAS devices and critical parts posed "an unacceptable risk to the national security of the United States or the security and safety of United States persons," but it also left the door open for some products to be allowed if they don't pose such a threat, as determined by the U.S. Department of War or U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The article went on to say that the FCC has yet to approve any banned drones, though.