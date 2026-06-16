Fake Chinese Accounts Are Reportedly Poisoning Americans' Stance On Data Centers, According To OpenAI
For a while now, we've been hearing about how the ongoing rush to power AI is going to raise electricity prices. We have also seen firsthand just how much the AI boom has raised the price of various electronics, from smartphones to computers, as RAM shortages continue to wrack the industry. So it's really no wonder that so many communities have been pushing back against the ongoing expansion of data centers. However, OpenAI says that there is another factor to consider in the growing hate for data centers, and that is how other countries might try to steer the American conversations around them.
OpenAI published a report in June 2026, detailing that it banned two groups of ChatGPT accounts that it suspects originated from China. The company explained that these now-banned accounts were found to be supporting an "apparent covert influence operation" to manipulate public opinion in an ongoing debate about America's AI expansion and the more widespread policies surrounding the technology. OpenAI says that one of these groups was actively generating and sharing comments and images on social media that claimed that the building of data centers would continue to raise electricity prices for Americans.
While this discovery is certainly concerning, these sentiments are not wholly tied to China's operations, and OpenAI mentions that the campaigns do not appear to have been successful in steering public opinion. Instead, the growing opposition to data centers still appears to be centered around the very real-world consequences that these AI installations bring, including rising electricity costs and the use of water to cool the hardware in these centers. Some data centers can use up to 5 million gallons of water per day.
The real reason Americans are worried about expanding data centers
While it is concerning to see China trying to get involved in such an important public issue, especially in such a covert way, it does not diminish the importance of the debates that Americans are already having about AI data centers. The concerns surrounding rising electricity costs are very real, and have even been backed by research from institutions such as Harvard. In fact, one breakdown from Harvard Law School helps explain the way electrical rates are decided and how those decisions can ultimately affect consumers, too.
There are two primary reasons that the expansion of data centers could cause electricity prices to rise for consumers. The first is the additional work that might be needed to build out the infrastructure needed to power those locations. These costs are often spread to the ratepayers, which means you could see a rise on your electrical bill. The second is the law of supply and demand. Utility companies are charged specific prices for the energy that they receive through certain markets. And as demand for the energy available goes up, the price rises too, especially if the supply isn't able to meet it fast enough.
Mixed messaging
The way that OpenAI words some of the messaging in this new report seems to imply that these debates are not as big of a deal as China is attempting to make them. That is incorrect based on all the reports we have seen surrounding these topics, including rising energy use in the US. Now, whether that direction was intentional or not is impossible for us to say. However, it is important information to take into account when viewing OpenAI's message.
The company has a lot to gain by continuing to expand its AI and data centers as well as a responsibility to protect its business. As such, research and reports from the company should always be viewed alongside all of the other information available to you. This includes the aforementioned studies, which help highlight the growing costs of data centers, as well as the general sentiments and conversations being carried on by those around you in regards to AI and any other matter that might affect the greater world around you. Of course, none of this is to say that the company's findings aren't important. However, there are other issues for Americans to focus on, especially when the real consequences are already plainly on display before us.