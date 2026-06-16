Fake Chinese Accounts Are Reportedly Poisoning Americans' Stance On Data Centers, According To OpenAI

For a while now, we've been hearing about how the ongoing rush to power AI is going to raise electricity prices. We have also seen firsthand just how much the AI boom has raised the price of various electronics, from smartphones to computers, as RAM shortages continue to wrack the industry. So it's really no wonder that so many communities have been pushing back against the ongoing expansion of data centers. However, OpenAI says that there is another factor to consider in the growing hate for data centers, and that is how other countries might try to steer the American conversations around them.

OpenAI published a report in June 2026, detailing that it banned two groups of ChatGPT accounts that it suspects originated from China. The company explained that these now-banned accounts were found to be supporting an "apparent covert influence operation" to manipulate public opinion in an ongoing debate about America's AI expansion and the more widespread policies surrounding the technology. OpenAI says that one of these groups was actively generating and sharing comments and images on social media that claimed that the building of data centers would continue to raise electricity prices for Americans.

While this discovery is certainly concerning, these sentiments are not wholly tied to China's operations, and OpenAI mentions that the campaigns do not appear to have been successful in steering public opinion. Instead, the growing opposition to data centers still appears to be centered around the very real-world consequences that these AI installations bring, including rising electricity costs and the use of water to cool the hardware in these centers. Some data centers can use up to 5 million gallons of water per day.