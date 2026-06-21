Tesla Faces A Potential Challenge From A Robotaxi Manufacturer In China

Xpeng has been around since 2014, and while it was founded in China, the company also has locations in Europe and U.S., including a research and development center in California's Silicon Valley. In 2024, Xpeng and Volkswagen formed an EV-related joint venture, and it hopes to partner with more large-scale automakers to offer EVs worldwide. Xpeng already sells its vehicles on an international scale and foresees that only increasing in the future.

And Xpeng isn't looking just to challenge Tesla in EV production either as it has an ambitious goal of having its driverless taxi program fully operational next year. Like Tesla, Xpeng's robotaxi program is still in its infancy as neither company has yet to produce robotaxis and operate them outside of their own countries, and it was only this year that Tesla's robotaxis were fully driverless, with no safety driver behind the wheel. Robotaxis can be a controversial topic as some fear them being dangerous, and that fear was realized in 2024, which led to GM cancelling its robotaxi program. In markets, such as China, where both manufacturers are sold, consumers have to decide which EV is a better purchase, a Tesla or an Xpeng, and soon, they'll have to decide which robotaxi to hail on a city street.