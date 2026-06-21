China's Hydrogen-Powered Plane Might Be The Answer To The Oil Crisis

The aerospace industry is focused on two primary applications of hydrogen-based propulsion on aircraft, namely, LH2-fueled turbine engines, and electric engines powered by hydrogen fuel cells. Airbus confirmed in 2025 that it would focus its efforts on hydrogen fuel cells, while other initiatives such as this example in China focus on the adaptation of current turbine engine designs. While both schools of thought have merit, both are subject to the primary challenge of storing hydrogen onboard aircraft.

Cryogenic LH2 must be stored at minus 423 degrees Fahrenheit, and storage tanks tend to be large and heavy, not exactly suited for aircraft that require lightweight fuel storage mechanisms. Because of the weight associated with LH2 storage, the industry must find ways of adopting bleeding-edge composite dewar tanks for this purpose. The technology is being developed by NASA specifically for this purpose in addition to its uses on rockets, and has the potential to mitigate the drawbacks of storing LH2.

In addition to the challenges of storage, the only way to make hydrogen fuel viable for commercial airliners, is to drive the adoption of the technology on a global scale. Large airports will have to establish hydrogen fuel supply by building storage tank infrastructure, and establishing new commercial supply chain partnerships to obtain hydrogen at scale. Governments around the world will also have to drive initiatives to drive down the cost of hydrogen to make it commercially viable for airlines, and develop more sustainable ways of manufacturing hydrogen.