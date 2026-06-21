Dolby Digital Vs. Dolby Digital Plus: What's The Difference?

There's much ado about the audio formats you choose, whether you're talking about listening to music or surround audio from your favorite movies and shows. But there are a lot of options even if you look into a proprietary format like Dolby Digital. From Dolby Technologies alone we have Dolby Digital, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Digital Plus. If you're scratching your head wondering what the big difference is, you're not alone.

Dolby Digital, in general, is an audio compression technology used for multi-channel immersive and surround audio. In order to fit digital audio data effectively onto physical media like discs or make it available for broadcast via wireless channels and over the air, the data is compressed. It's reduced or shrunk to deliver faster transmission, hopefully, better performance, and ensure the entire process requires fewer resources — so it's all more efficient. True lossless compression aims to reduce the file size and handles the eventual reconstruction without sacrificing any of the original data and its quality. Lossy, which is what Dolby Digital audio is, tries to get as close to that as possible.

Dolby Digital is a format that supports 5.1 channel audio. Dolby Digital Plus, the newer and upgraded version, is a format that supports 7.1 channel audio and above. While not necessarily relevant here, Dolby Atmos is similar, but designed to be an object-based format that adds height audio channels to create more of a 3D sound. It generates an audio bubble that makes it seem like the sounds are coming from all around you, as in not just traditional surround, left, and right, but also from above or below. All told, that's the difference between the three, but what does it actually mean?