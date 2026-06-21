Not TP-Link, Not Netgear: This Wi-Fi Router Gets Consumer Reports Top Rating
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Mesh Wi-Fi systems receive a lot of fanfare these days, but you can still achieve fast, reliable network performance with a traditional, single-unit router. Brands like TP-Link, Netgear, and Belkin are just a few manufacturers that make standalone routers we can get behind, and our friends at Consumer Reports (CR) share similar leanings. But none of these brands were able to earn CR's biggest seal of approval for a single-unit router; that honor goes to the $389.99 Asus ROG Strix GS-BE12000.
Whether you're looking for a PC gaming workhorse or an ultra-powerful router that'll cover the biggest of floor plans, the BE12000 is an armored tank that doesn't disappoint. Delivering up to 12,000Mbps, this Asus router works across 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6Hz network bands. It also has seven 2.5Gbps LAN ports for those of us looking to hardwire game consoles and desktop rigs. CR says the BE12000 delivers reliable throughput "across near, mid, and far ranges," and also praised the router's 36-month warranty and USB 3.0 connectivity.
Speaking of which, that USB 3.0 port isn't just a convenient way to charge a phone, tablet, or laptop; it can also be interfaced with an external hard drive for improved performance. That said, the BE12000 shows up with plenty of power on tap, from its 2.0GHz, 2GB of RAM, and eight internal antennas, which Asus claims will provide enough bandwidth for a 3,000 square-foot home.
The Asus GS-BE12000 is fast, powerful, reliable, and a bit on the pricey side
Consumer Reports' lab testing of the Asus BE12000 didn't result in any noteworthy drawbacks for the router. It was also well rated on Amazon, where more than 60 reviews gave the BE12000 an overall 4.4-star rating. Most of the user feedback was at the 5-star level, but there was a 3-star write-up that caught our attention. That reviewer loved the BE12000's standalone performance, but had issues with the router when attempting to configure it as part of an Asus mesh system.
Another user made the point that you can't manually create a wired VLAN using a LAN port; instead, Asus forces you to create a guest network that only supports wireless VLAN. This may not be a dealbreaker for most households, but if you're using a lot of smart home devices, you may want to look elsewhere. At 8.6 inches, the BE12000 is also relatively tall for a router, which may make it difficult to place on an entertainment center or equipment rack.
Fortunately, Asus was thoughtful about cooling and heat dissipation. Utilizing a "Slash PCB" design for optimal venting and air flow, you won't have to worry about lag or dropped frames when the gaming gets tough. Whatever your network needs may be, the Asus ROG Strix GS-BE12000 won't disappoint. And should you need more Wi-Fi coverage, you can use Asus's Smart AiMesh feature to link the BE12000 with a compatible Asus mesh node to broaden your network.