Not TP-Link, Not Netgear: This Wi-Fi Router Gets Consumer Reports Top Rating

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Mesh Wi-Fi systems receive a lot of fanfare these days, but you can still achieve fast, reliable network performance with a traditional, single-unit router. Brands like TP-Link, Netgear, and Belkin are just a few manufacturers that make standalone routers we can get behind, and our friends at Consumer Reports (CR) share similar leanings. But none of these brands were able to earn CR's biggest seal of approval for a single-unit router; that honor goes to the $389.99 Asus ROG Strix GS-BE12000.

Whether you're looking for a PC gaming workhorse or an ultra-powerful router that'll cover the biggest of floor plans, the BE12000 is an armored tank that doesn't disappoint. Delivering up to 12,000Mbps, this Asus router works across 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6Hz network bands. It also has seven 2.5Gbps LAN ports for those of us looking to hardwire game consoles and desktop rigs. CR says the BE12000 delivers reliable throughput "across near, mid, and far ranges," and also praised the router's 36-month warranty and USB 3.0 connectivity.

Speaking of which, that USB 3.0 port isn't just a convenient way to charge a phone, tablet, or laptop; it can also be interfaced with an external hard drive for improved performance. That said, the BE12000 shows up with plenty of power on tap, from its 2.0GHz, 2GB of RAM, and eight internal antennas, which Asus claims will provide enough bandwidth for a 3,000 square-foot home.