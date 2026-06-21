China's Own Graphics Cards Simply Can't Compete With New Nvidia GPUs In Tests

Nvidia may be widely considered the king of the GPU industry, but some customers may prefer to seek alternatives. Nvidia's flagship RTX 5090 is amazing, but surely there must be a cheaper option out there? Well, China has tried to fill that niche — and, unfortunately, it faceplanted right out of the gate.

Recently, China's Lisuan Tech released the LX 7G100. Part of the marketing for the homegrown graphics card claimed it could compete with an RTX 4060, a last-gen but reliable component. However, according to 潮玩客, a reviewer on BiliBili, these claims are grossly exaggerated. After performing numerous tests, which consisted of running various games at different settings on a powerful custom gaming rig, they concluded that the LX 7G100 barely measured up to Nvidia's RTX 3060. Even aging GPUs like the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT blew past it: The RX 6600 rendered more than twice as many frames per second than the LX 7G100 while playing "Cyberpunk 2077."

Now, this isn't to say the LX 7G100 combusted when trying to play graphically intensive games or anything. Marketing for the GPU promised support for games such as "Baldur's Gate 3" and "Black Myth: Wukong," and the component delivered on that front. However, it came at the cost of inferior performance, stuttering, poor frame pacing, and a complete lack of ray tracing — a feature built into even the weakest RTX GPU. While Lisuan Tech can improve its cards with time, technology, and patches, the company didn't do itself any favors by overhyping the LX 7G100's capabilities.