Why This One Feature Is Often Found In Studio Headphones With Better Audio Quality

Researching a pair of headphones can feel like a pretty daunting task, given they have spec sheets covering a vast array of details like battery life, digital sound processing, and even extra features such as active noise cancellation. We recently covered how noise cancelling works, and that's clearly an important detail for consumer-grade headphones. But something you may not know is there's one key spec that higher-end, studio-grade headphones have that tells us those headphones might have better audio quality. That spec is impedance.

Put simply, the impedance factor in any electronic device is how much resistance an electric current may face when passing through a set of components. In the case of headphones, this translates to power and amplification requirements. A pair of high-end studio headphones contains components that tend to be more complicated and more intricate. That's because, there's a lot of engineering that goes into high-end headphones, with a focus on well-tuned components and specially selected material. With extra care put into the components, there are often more power needs for a pair of headphones. These extended power needs translate to a higher impedance, which can tell us something about the quality of the sound.