Not All iPods Have Bluetooth – These Are The Ones That Do

It's been a few years since Apple killed its iPod lineup. At first, considered the most important personal device in the early 2000s for anyone wanting to listen to up to 1,000 songs and have them right in their pocket, the iPod is now making a comeback with younger generations who just want to effortlessly enjoy their music without getting overwhelmed with hundreds of notifications, and more. However, if you're planning to get an older iPod or just want to know whether you can use your AirPods on your current one, you should know that not all iPods support Bluetooth. As a matter of fact, Apple only offered wireless capabilities on the iPod touch, starting with the third generation, and on the last iPod nano in its seventh generation.

As a matter of fact, if you have any iPod classic, iPod shuffle, or iPod nano (from the 1st to 6th generation), then you can't listen to songs wirelessly. However, since all of them have support for a 3.5-millimeter headphone jack, you need to use wired headphones or a third-party dongle to access wireless capabilities, like Twelve South's headphone accessory, AirFly Pro 2.

Interestingly, while most iPod touch models have featured Bluetooth, Apple only expanded Bluetooth support to the iPod nano 7 after its announcement in 2012. While the company never explained why it did that, it decided to bring this capability to this product.