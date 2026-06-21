Are Soundbars A Better Investment Than Surround Sound Audio Systems?

Audio is a key detail for anyone looking to upgrade their home theater system or enhance their TV watching experience. This can be utilized either by using a soundbar or a full surround sound audio system. Both boost the audio of whatever you're watching, but do so in different — and in some cases, more impactful — ways.

A soundbar is a single device, containing multiple speakers, that directs audio towards where it's pointed. Soundbars tend to be cheaper than full audio systems, costing anywhere from $40 to a few hundred dollars. A surround sound audio system features several speakers, which can include left, right, and center speakers. Surround sound audio systems tend to start at a few hundred dollars, though they can cost multiple thousands, too. Both types are great choices for enhancing sound, but, for truly great audio, the better investment may be a full surround sound audio system.

Either way, it's worth knowing that both of these options provide better audio quality than your TV, due to most modern TVs having speakers on the back. This reduces quality as the sound is directed away from the audience, making it more difficult to hear movies, shows, or games.