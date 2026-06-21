Are Soundbars A Better Investment Than Surround Sound Audio Systems?
Audio is a key detail for anyone looking to upgrade their home theater system or enhance their TV watching experience. This can be utilized either by using a soundbar or a full surround sound audio system. Both boost the audio of whatever you're watching, but do so in different — and in some cases, more impactful — ways.
A soundbar is a single device, containing multiple speakers, that directs audio towards where it's pointed. Soundbars tend to be cheaper than full audio systems, costing anywhere from $40 to a few hundred dollars. A surround sound audio system features several speakers, which can include left, right, and center speakers. Surround sound audio systems tend to start at a few hundred dollars, though they can cost multiple thousands, too. Both types are great choices for enhancing sound, but, for truly great audio, the better investment may be a full surround sound audio system.
Either way, it's worth knowing that both of these options provide better audio quality than your TV, due to most modern TVs having speakers on the back. This reduces quality as the sound is directed away from the audience, making it more difficult to hear movies, shows, or games.
The pros and cons of soundbars
A soundbar is a good investment if you're looking for a simple upgrade to your TV audio. These devices can make a huge difference in audio quality by directing the audio towards you, helping you to better understand conversations, hear music, and enjoy the overall experience of watching TV.
A soundbar is also the less expensive option to boost the sound from your TV. While it isn't going to give you movie theater-quality audio, it is more convenient than a full surround sound audio system. It can be placed in front of, on top of, or underneath your TV, and it won't take up all that much space on a console. Many also come with a subwoofer for additional bass. This separate device can either pair with the soundbar through Bluetooth or connect directly to it.
When it comes to watching casual TV or YouTube, a soundbar is a great choice for anyone who's looking to add a little more to the experience. (Here are a few of the best soundbars for audiophiles in 2026 to get a little more out of your TV.) However, for immersive movie nights, sporting events, and lots of streaming, a surround sound audio system is the better option.
The pros and cons of surround sound audio systems
A surround sound audio system is the premier way to get the most out of your TVs audio. You may spend more money up front on multiple speakers, wiring, and mounting, but the end result will bring the movie theater to your home, immersing you in whatever show, movie, or game you're watching or playing.
A major benefit of a surround sound audio system is providing a full audio experience with several speakers placed around the TV. One downside, however, is that you'll not only need to pay for the sound system but, for more high-end systems, possibly even professional installation. On Reddit, users who have surround sound systems say you'll usually end up paying between $2,000 and $5,000 in total.
Once it's all connected, there are a few ways to test your surround sound audio. A full setup is best for anyone interested in getting the best audio quality all around them. Whether it's the latest blockbuster movie with excellent sound design, dancing to your favorite song, or playing a video game, it's tough to beat the sound from a surround sound audio system.