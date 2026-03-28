The 5 Best Soundbars For Audiophiles In 2026, According To Consumer Reports

Brand-new TVs are mind-blowing in more ways than one, but most sets struggle with sound quality. TV speakers just aren't very big, and it's a sacrifice that must be made if we don't want to go back to the cathode-ray era. Fortunately, soundbars are a go-to saving grace for lackluster sound, and some of the best models on the market are tailor-made for audiophiles and home theater enthusiasts.

With so many options to choose from, shopping for a soundbar can start to feel like finding a needle in a haystack. But that's why our friends at Consumer Reports (CR) are still around after 90 years of service; they vet, test, and rate all the tech so you don't have to. We've been covering CR's top recommendations across a number of product categories (as well as some items CR thinks are worth avoiding), which brings us to today's focus: CR-approved soundbars for audiophiles.

We decided to highlight five bars from CR's archives, and we did our best to stick with reliable brand names most speaker fans will be familiar with. Considering the "premium" nature of most systems, we also didn't pay much attention to price (the cheapest soundbar on our list is $300).