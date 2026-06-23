Why Old-School CRT TV Screens Had That Weird Fuzzy Feel To The Touch

It's not a surprise that retro enthusiasts are in love with CRT TVs. Sure, a brand-new 4K LCD screen will give you a sharp and clean image, but many people still claim that a CRT simply looks better and provides a richer experience. In fact, CRTs can be put to use in a variety of ways, from retro gaming monitors to digital photo frames. Everything about them screams "vibe," after all, from that iconic high-pitched "whine" to the static feeling you get when you put your hand close to the screen. Gen Z may not remember this, but old-school CRT screens would give your hand a fuzzy feeling by discharging enough static electricity that you could hear audible crackling.

Why did this happen? Well, it's all down to the underlying tech. Because they used cathode ray tubes, older TVs operated at much higher internal voltages than modern televisions (a CRT TV can hold as much as 25,000 volts). As a result of the storm of electrons brewing inside, a massive charge would build up on the outside of the screen. So, once you put your hand close to the screen, the static charge would start pulling on your skin, and if you touched it, the screen would give you a tiny jolt of electricity.