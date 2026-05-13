7 Reasons Why Retro Enthusiasts Love CRT Displays

If you walk into a store to buy a television these days, you're most likely only going to find a flat-panel TV using OLED, LCD, QLED, and more. There are no more big CRT (Cathode Ray Tube) TVs to be bought, and surely we've all moved on from those beastly TVs of yore?

Well, not so fast. While CRT production for home TVs stopped in the U.S. around the mid-2000s, and most people no longer use them, there's a strong community of CRT enthusiasts from all over the world who buy, preserve, and use these old TVs. The internet is filled with retro and AV enthusiast forums and groups that pore over listings looking for that holy grail CRT that's been sealed in a box since the '90s. Why?

As it turns out, while flat panel TVs surpass CRTs in many ways that matter for commercial success, CRTs are still better in a few key areas that almost guarantee that the typical videophile will want at least one of these lead and glass machines hanging around somewhere. If that sounds surprising, you'll want to stick around to find out exactly what makes CRTs so good when used for the right reasons. Who knows? Perhaps by the end, you'll be looking for your own back-breaking goggle-box.