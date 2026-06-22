Why Your Samsung Phone Makes A Rattling Sound When You Shake It

The entire OIS system is free-floating, allowing the elements to move in all directions. By reading the motion sensors, the phone combines that information with the OIS and makes slight adjustments to the lens (or, in some models, the sensor ), thus counteracting your shaky hands. The floating design keeps your photos sharp, but it can also lead to the Samsung phone rattling sound when the tiny component collides with the housing.

This often happens when the camera is off, and depending on the model, you may notice differences in volume. Not all phones use the same size parts for the OIS, so if you've got a larger apparatus, the rattling sound will probably be more pronounced. Apart from the click-clack, you may also notice that your photos come out blurry if you put strong magnets next to the camera. This is just another quirk of the OIS, as magnets can cause it to malfunction temporarily.

Comments in the Samsung subreddit (r/samsung) show that many users are annoyed or puzzled by the rattling sound. Some were scared it was a defect, and others thought they had broken their phone somehow. In case you're still concerned about the rattle, open the camera app and do a little shake test. If the sound goes away, you're probably in the clear.