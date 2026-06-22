Why Your Samsung Phone Makes A Rattling Sound When You Shake It
Phones can be weird sometimes. For instance, a flashing dot on a Samsung phone's screen has been puzzling many users. However, shaking the device and hearing noticeable rattling may seem a lot scarier and anxiety-inducing, as the maraca-like clicks might remind you of loose components or such. Fortunately, the Samsung phone's rattling sound is perfectly normal.
It's actually a net positive. The rattling indicates that your phone has optical image stabilization, or OIS. This nifty feature can sense if your hands are moving, and if they are, it automatically corrects the problem by moving the lens in the opposite direction to counteract the shake. Naturally, the OIS helps your photos come out sharp even in low light conditions, which is why models that have this feature (like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra) sport some of the best phone cameras money can buy. So when you think about it, you can consider yourself lucky if you spotted this particular quirk.
Why does the OIS rattle?
The entire OIS system is free-floating, allowing the elements to move in all directions. By reading the motion sensors, the phone combines that information with the OIS and makes slight adjustments to the lens (or, in some models, the sensor ), thus counteracting your shaky hands. The floating design keeps your photos sharp, but it can also lead to the Samsung phone rattling sound when the tiny component collides with the housing.
This often happens when the camera is off, and depending on the model, you may notice differences in volume. Not all phones use the same size parts for the OIS, so if you've got a larger apparatus, the rattling sound will probably be more pronounced. Apart from the click-clack, you may also notice that your photos come out blurry if you put strong magnets next to the camera. This is just another quirk of the OIS, as magnets can cause it to malfunction temporarily.
Comments in the Samsung subreddit (r/samsung) show that many users are annoyed or puzzled by the rattling sound. Some were scared it was a defect, and others thought they had broken their phone somehow. In case you're still concerned about the rattle, open the camera app and do a little shake test. If the sound goes away, you're probably in the clear.