Why There's A Tiny Flashing Dot On Your Samsung Phone's Screen

When you're talking on a modern smartphone, the display will turn off as soon as you bring the handset to your ear. The feature is meant to prevent accidental taps or interactions with the display. Smartphones use proximity sensors that measure how far objects are from the screen to determine whether to turn off the display. It is a process many users may take for granted. If you own a Samsung phone, you may have noticed the proximity sensor in action without knowing what it was. That tiny flashing dot near the top of the screen is the proximity sensor firing. It's not a bug, and it's not a feature the user can customize. It is how many smartphones with proximity sensors work, including older Samsung models.

The design differences between older generations and newer models explain why modern Samsung models have visible flashing proximity sensors. Newer Galaxy phones, like the Galaxy S26, have large displays on the front, occupying almost the entire surface. Older models featured larger top and bottom bezels, like the Galaxy S8+ seen in the following image. The component was placed under the bezel in older models, and that made it more difficult to spot.

Samsung explained in a support document from 2020 that all Galaxy phones that feature Infinity displays, including the Galaxy S20 launched that year and the previous Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 models, featured proximity sensors behind the display, which makes the dot visible whenever it's activated.