5 New Apple CarPlay Features Coming In iOS 27

During the WWDC 2026 keynote, Apple introduced its plans for iOS 27 and other operating system updates. However, unlike previous years, when the company would switch from one software release to the next, Apple decided to focus on Apple Intelligence features, safety features for children, and general bug fixes. That said, the company didn't address the new features coming to Apple CarPlay, as it did in 2025 with iOS 26. This upcoming software update, still in beta, includes four new features that will make drivers' lives better: a new audio mini player, audio scrubbing, improved navigation, and more.

While Apple can always improve the CarPlay experience in the upcoming months with more unannounced features, it's still unclear what else the company might have in store. However, it's important to note that a major iOS 26 CarPlay feature might be greatly improved in iOS 27: Video in CarPlay. With this functionality, drivers can stream their favorite movies, TV shows, and more to the CarPlay display via AirPlay once the car is parked. While this has been a long-requested feature, Apple is now working to make it a lot more useful for everyday drivers.