Gmail's AI Summaries Highlight A Growing Problem With Google's Gemini Expansion

It feels like every time you turn around, there's another new AI-powered feature coming out for Google's various applications, like Docs, Sheets, and even Gmail, which is the latest Google Workspace to get even more of a Gemini treatment. It now offers AI-powered summaries of all the emails in your inbox. While there's a whole conversation to be had about the privacy implications of letting Gemini in your inbox, the arrival of this feature only further highlights one of the biggest problems with Google injecting Gemini into all of its apps: it doesn't offer users any way to control when and where the AI works.

Currently, Google offers several Gemini-powered features across its different apps. You can use the AI to create tables and format information in Google Sheets, or let it write for you and rephrase content in Google Docs. Now, with AI summaries rolling out, you can let it read your emails and tell you what it deems the most important information you need.

For me, being able to easily create tables in Google Sheets using Gemini makes more sense than letting it read all of my emails, but the way that Google has set up the way users manage these features is far too simplistic. Instead of enabling users to toggle the features they want on and off, you either have to subscribe to the full suite of AI functionality or miss out on everything.