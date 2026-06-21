Before Parasite, Bong Joon Ho Directed One Of The Best Sci-Fi Monster Movies Ever

With strong audience and critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes alongside four wins at the 2020 Academy Awards, it's fair to say that Bong Joon Ho's 2019 dark-comedy-psychological-drama "Parasite" is beloved by audiences. With biting social commentary and edge-of-your-seat suspense, critics picked it as one of the best movies in the past 25 years back in 2023. However, before Bong was thrilling movie goers with "Parasite," he already had a monster movie hit under his belt that cemented its legacy in the genre.

Released in 2007, "The Host" only earned $320,000 during its opening weekend in North America, though it would eventually go on to gross over $89 million worldwide. Even 13 years before "Parasite," Bong's film about a family being terrorized by a monster has many of the elements audiences came to expect from the director, including the social commentary and dark humor. Fortunately, we can tell you where it's streaming.

While there are some thematic ties between "The Host" and monster classics like "Godzilla," Bong's film actually takes inspiration from a real event where an American military pathologist ordered an assistant to dump 480 bottles of formaldehyde down the drain in a U.S. military base stationed in South Korea. The film is backed by strong audience and critic scores, with David Ehrlich of IndieWire calling it "The defining monster movie of the 21st century."