Kodak's Beloved '60s Camera Is Dirt Cheap On eBay Right Now
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What's old is new and often comes back around again, or at least, that's a common trend with many legacy fashions and products. As a case in point, old-school film-based cameras have been growing in popularity, even amongst younger audiences. Depending on who you ask, these devices can capture an authentic, lived-in feel that modern digital cameras seemingly can't, and both millennials and Gen Zers are gravitating towards the analog and away from the data-focused technologies of today. That trend and continued low prices partly explain why one of Kodak's beloved cameras from the 1960s is seeing a resurgence in offerings on various portals.
Namely, the Kodak Instamatic series from 1963 and beyond is available dirt cheap on eBay with quite a few listings under $10. The Instamatic series was a range of point-and-shoot cameras which used film-based cartridges in both 110 and 126 formats (the numbers come from the numbering system used in Kodak's catalogs of the day). The idea, and the basis for the Instamatic name, was that the camera was easy to use and the cartridges were super simple to swap out and replace. It also introduced low-cost photography to an entire generation and spawned a bevy of copycats and competition.
As for why it's so cheap versus other well-known retro models, it's because the market was effectively flooded with them. By 1970, Kodak had sold over 50 million cameras in the series. Over 70 million were sold by the end of production in 1999. Needless to say, the low barrier to entry and the sheer quantity available means there are still a ton floating around today, keeping the prices down on the secondary vintage market.
They may be cheap, but are they worth it?
Dirt cheap is a good place to start, but that's not always an indication of a good product, especially when you have modern-day options that are as accessible, if not more so. The feature set is going to be tough to generalize since the Instamatic series spans a host of models, and each one has distinct specifications and film requirements.
The Kodak Instamatic 100, for example, takes 126-format film cartridges and has a 43-millimeter f/11 lens, while also requiring two AAA batteries for the flash. Contrast that with the Kodak Pocket Instamatic 20, which takes 110-format film, and has a 25-millimeter f/9.5 lens with no integrated flash. The film cartridges are still available in some outlets, with select retailers like B&H Photo offering a variety of 110 options, among other formats. Additionally, you can get the film developed at places like CVS, Walmart Photo, and various local and independent photography stores.
As for the final question of whether or not it's all worth it, that's subjective. Some reviewers have had success with the Instamatic 100 or the Instamatic 33. Some of the snaps they've shared are beautiful. If you want a more authentic, nostalgic photography experience that produces nice pics, the Instamatic is one way to go. You have other options, too, as there are certainly many older point-and-shoot cameras still worth buying, even in 2026. There are also a lot of clever uses for old cameras like the Kodak Instamatic. You could use it for experimental photography, stylized prints, crafting projects, or even simply decoration in your home. There may not be a definitive answer to the question, but there's always one way to find out ... and not much to lose by giving it a go.