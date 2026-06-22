Kodak's Beloved '60s Camera Is Dirt Cheap On eBay Right Now

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What's old is new and often comes back around again, or at least, that's a common trend with many legacy fashions and products. As a case in point, old-school film-based cameras have been growing in popularity, even amongst younger audiences. Depending on who you ask, these devices can capture an authentic, lived-in feel that modern digital cameras seemingly can't, and both millennials and Gen Zers are gravitating towards the analog and away from the data-focused technologies of today. That trend and continued low prices partly explain why one of Kodak's beloved cameras from the 1960s is seeing a resurgence in offerings on various portals.

Namely, the Kodak Instamatic series from 1963 and beyond is available dirt cheap on eBay with quite a few listings under $10. The Instamatic series was a range of point-and-shoot cameras which used film-based cartridges in both 110 and 126 formats (the numbers come from the numbering system used in Kodak's catalogs of the day). The idea, and the basis for the Instamatic name, was that the camera was easy to use and the cartridges were super simple to swap out and replace. It also introduced low-cost photography to an entire generation and spawned a bevy of copycats and competition.

As for why it's so cheap versus other well-known retro models, it's because the market was effectively flooded with them. By 1970, Kodak had sold over 50 million cameras in the series. Over 70 million were sold by the end of production in 1999. Needless to say, the low barrier to entry and the sheer quantity available means there are still a ton floating around today, keeping the prices down on the secondary vintage market.