5 Older Point-And-Shoot Cameras Still Worth Buying In 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Point-and-shoot cameras have carved out a devoted following among photographers who want to shed heavy, professionally minded gear for more personal and portable shooting. They're typically compact enough to slip into a jacket pocket, yet still utilize high-quality image sensors and autofocus systems. Point-and-shoot cameras can be found in the hands of professional street photographers, but they also have strong footing among hobbyists looking to document their daily lives and parents hoping to capture high-quality memories.

Over the years, the point-and-shoot market was upended with the improvements in smartphone cameras. The average person often found what they needed out of a camera in flagship phone offerings. But as it tends to do, the market has come full circle. Old 2000s digital cameras are popular again, and a lot of photographers are remembering the benefits of a dedicated camera. Point-and-shoot cameras come with larger sensors than smartphones, the lens systems offer much better optical quality, and the ergonomics are more intuitive than an entirely touchscreen camera.

Newer point-and-shoot cameras like the Fujifilm X100VI and the Panasonic Lumix ZS99 can be difficult to find in stock. This has a lot of people turning to older point-and-shoot cameras, though this increase in popularity is also triggering an increase in pricing. Some of these cameras even cost more on the used market than they did when they were originally released. But a lot of older point-and-shoot cameras still hold up well for photographers of all experience levels, which is why we've decided to take our hands-on experience with such cameras and sort through which of them are still worth buying.