Nicolas Cage's Philip K. Dick Sci-Fi Adaptation Was A Messy Box Office Flop

When you think of Lee Tamahori's 2007 "Next" — or the fading, scattered memory that's left of it in your brain — the fact that it's a loose adaptation of a Philip K. Dick short story is probably not what springs to mind. If it does, that's because it's one of the worst PKD adaptations that ever graced the silver screen. As a sci-fi — which is an insult to every good science fiction movie ever made — "Next" is a horrendous failure. As a straightforward, mindless, and high-concept actioner, though, Tamahori's feature is a pretty standard and serviceable vehicle tailor-made for a charismatic and ridiculously self-assured Nicolas Cage who swaggers through its brief 90-minute runtime like an infallible king of Pop Cinema.

After a re-watch, it's crystal clear that neither Tamahori nor his star was interested in exploring the richer themes of Dick's work, such as predestination or free will. The mere reason for using the source material was to snatch the main idea — a man capable of seeing his future two minutes ahead before it happens — and run with it as fast and far as possible. Damn logic, common sense, or coherence, and hail sleight of hand, big explosions, and Cage's unfortunate hairdo that somehow makes even the hottest bombshell in Hollywood weak in the knees.

Stimulating thoughts or even attempting to stage the illusion of rational events and outcomes were not on "Next's" to-do list, and you can either hate the movie for all that or let it amuse you for committing to a bucket full of insanity without batting an eye. In 2007, the majority of critics and moviegoers chose the former option, turning the film into a critical and messy commercial flop.