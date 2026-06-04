Nicolas Cage Starred In A Sci-Fi Movie That Adapted An H. P. Lovecraft Story

It's not easy to adapt anything written by H.P. Lovecraft to the big (or small) screen and keep the core of the source material intact. Yet Richard Stanley's "Color Out of Space" — based on the legendary author's mind-bending short story of the same name — managed to capture that strange and otherworldly weirdness perhaps with more accuracy than anybody before him. His film begins as a lingering nightmare that slowly escalates into a full-on tentacled madness pulsating with vivid colors, grotesque gore, and a ubiquitously unsettling mood that will stay with the viewer even after the credits roll.

"Color Out of Space" follows the Gardners, led by Nicolas Cage's patriarch, Nathan, as the family of five moves to a rural farm in Massachusetts (close to the fictional town of Arkham) for Theresa's (Joely Richardson) recovery after she's had a mastectomy six months prior. The kids, Benny (Brendan Meyer), Lavinia (Madeleine Arthur), and Jack (Julian Hilliard), all try to cope with the situation in their own ways. But the healing and strengthening of the family unit quickly runs off track when one night a bright meteorite crash-lands in their front yard and begins to affect and change everything in its vicinity.

From plants to animals to humans to the environment and time itself (similarly to "Annihilation"), the pink-purple energy the rock emits will eventually contort, poison, and consume nearly every living thing in a horrifying manner, typical of virtually everything Lovecraft has written during his relatively short career. And the original director of "The Island of Dr. Moreau" does his best to adhere to the cosmic horror, transferring it from paper to screen with striking flair and a decent amount of off-putting gore.