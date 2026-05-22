5 Reasons Why Nicolas Cage's Spider-Noir Is Worth Watching

If there's anyone who can save the day, it's Nicolas Cage. Well, he's certainly had a go at it enough times already. In the pantheon of comic book adaptations, the Oscar-winner and screen legend has taken on the roles of Ghost Rider, Big Daddy in "Kick-Ass," and, depending on what universe you exist in, a brief stint as a long-haired Superman. In fact, it's thanks to alternate realities that Cage is coming out swinging yet again, this time in Prime Video's new show "Spider-Noir," which gives us a brand new wall-crawler from a golden era. But is it worth a look?

Firstly, here's the rub, bub. Cage plays Ben Reilly, a private investigator in 1930s New York and former web-slinging savior of the city known as The Spider. When he's hired to investigate one of the Big Apple's most rotten crime lords, Silvio Manfredi (Brendan Gleeson), aka Silvermane, it forces Reilly to dig up the past and his old identity, returning to the streets as the criminal-thumping hero that has a spider-like sense for danger.

Now, we know it might be easy to get tangled up in the matters of the multiverse and questions about not only where this story fits in the Spider-Verse, but whether it's one deserving of your time. Well, worry not, as after getting through the first season, we've got five reasons why "Spider-Noir" is worth getting caught up in, beginning with its greatest trick that comes in two shades.