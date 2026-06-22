5 Best British Crime Dramas Ever Made, Ranked
The Brits really do things differently across the pond. Sure, they might bang on about their breakfasts and claim that fish and chips are the way to go, but one thing that can't be ignored is how well they do a good crime story. Daring detectives or ingenious interrogators getting their targets and bringing them in makes for truly satisfying television. Considering that, we've put together a carefully curated criminal record of different crime dramas that are actually worth your time, if you can get past the occasionally indecipherable accent.
Trust us on this. Stick on the subtitles if necessary, and you'll open yourself up to some truly gripping shows that you'll find yourself binging in no time. These dramas don't have unheard-of talent leading the way either. Olivia Colman, Idris Elba, and Barry Keoghan have all made appearances in these sagas and elevated them to an exceptional standard. Be prepared, though, as even when the case is closed, some stories are so hard-hitting they'll stay with you long after you've finished the final episode.
Top Boy
Unlike the other entries on this list, "Top Boy" puts us on the wrong side of the law and introduces us to characters who have been corrupted by the world they can't get out of. Originally debuting in 2011 on Channel 4, "Top Boy" followed Dushane (Ashley Winters) and Sully (Kane Robinson aka Kano), who run a drug operation from inside the Summerhouse council estate in Hackney, London. Longtime friends turned business partners, the first two seasons followed their volatile relationship as they tried to stay on top while facing off against opposing gangs and ending up in disastrous predicaments that ripple beyond the enterprise they're trying to build.
Often described as a British version of "The Wire," the show found a second life in 2019 when three seasons aired on Netflix, becoming one of its best shows, featuring incredible performances from Walters and Robinson. Through them and other supporting cast members, including Barry Keoghan, Benedict Wong ("Doctor Strange"), and Letitia Wright ("Black Panther"), the show became so much more than just a basic crime story. It had things to say about gentrification, crime in London, and those desperate to get out of a world that is doing everything it can to keep them in. Now that it's all done and dusted, give it a watch and see just what kind of hard-hitting dramas they have to offer across the pond, and the talent that can come from it when given the chance.
Luther
When the BBC was drip-feeding its audience with intermittent appearances from Benedict Cumberbatch's "Sherlock," they managed to find another detective to help pass the time. The answer was Idris Elba in a tweed overcoat and a crinkled crimson tie that would become as synonymous with the character as James Bond's tuxedo or the original Holmes and his deerstalker hat. John Luther made his debut in 2010, and after five seasons, Idris Elba ("Masters of the Universe") crafted a volatile and brilliantly addictive television cop who was constantly at the end of his rope, with one of the few people keeping him on his toes being an illusive killer who became his version of Moriarty.
Throughout the show, Luther came up against some incredibly dark characters, from deranged black cab drivers to ex-military madmen. Thankfully, even when he's ordered to stand down or taken off the case, John Luther's unconventional and unstoppable drive makes every episode gripping. The biggest draw, however, was in the show's first episode, when he crossed paths with Ruth Wilson's femme fatale, Alice Morgan. Toying with him for 13 episodes of the show, it makes perfect sense as to why she's set to return once again for the upcoming second feature film following "Luther: Fallen Sun." We can only hope that by this time he's actually managed to iron his tie at this point.
Broadchurch
Love Olivia Colman? Love David Tennant? Of course you do. Well then, how have you not managed to see them share the screen in the unforgiving and incredibly addictive series, "Broadchurch?" Kicking off all the way back in 2013, Chris Chibnall's harrowing crime drama follows Detective Inspector Alec Hardy (Tennant) and Detective Sergeant Ellie Miller (Colman), who are tasked with finding the person responsible for the tragic death of 11-year-old Danny Latimer. The incident understandably tears through the local town, sparking suspicions while Danny's family are left to mourn in the chaos, making for an emotional and incredibly intense watch that gripped the UK when it first arrived.
Even with an Oscar now on her shelf, this is the show that proved just what kind of an incredible performance Colman was capable of, aided by an equally enthralling Tennant at her side. Both create emotionally charged, flawed heroes who are still trying to hold on to their own lives while dealing with a terrible crime. While the show might've declined by its third season, the first season is a remarkable watch that also boasts the talents of Jodie Whittaker and future "Wicked" star Jonathan Bailey. Give it a watch and finally learn what all the fuss is about.
Line of Duty
AC-12 might sound like an air-conditioning unit, but since 2012, it's been one of the best police departments on British television and at the core of the nail-biting show "Line of Duty." Created by Jed Mercurio, the show follows DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston), DC Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure), and their legendary boss, Ted "like the battle" Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), who's sworn to "follow to the letter of the law" and bring down corrupt cops from within the establishment.
Rather than spend a single episode going after one law-breaking lawman, "Line of Duty" spends each season on one specific target, with some boasting some impressive names as the big bad of the season. Lennie James, Thandiwe Newton, Kelly MacDonald and Stephen Graham have all found themselves in the interrogation room of AC-12, often leading to nerve-shredding showdowns that have never made paperwork so compelling.
In any other show, interrogations are standard fare, but Mercurio tees them up like boxing matches in a "Rocky" movie, where the odd glance or specific bit of grilling makes for some truly gripping television. Get stuck into the six seasons we've had so far before season 7 finally arrives early next year. By that point, you'll be well-versed in the lingo of "Line of Duty," and the only thing you'll want to do is "catch bent coppers" (Ted's words, not ours).
Happy Valley
If you're still waiting to hear any further updates on the return of "Mare of Easttown," we've got the perfect alternative to help pass the time. "Happy Valley" was a three-season crime series that debuted in 2014 and featured what might be one of the best television performances in recent years. Sarah Lancashire (who appeared in the underrated Netflix show, "Black Doves"), plays Catherine Cawood, a divorced police sergeant who, besides dealing with some horrific murder cases, is also grieving the death of her daughter, who committed suicide eight years prior. This tragedy, she believes, came from Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton), who went to prison for raping Catherine's daughter and is coincidentally about to be released after serving his sentence.
That, honestly, is just the tip of the cold, unforgiving iceberg that makes up "Happy Valley," which often proves a difficult watch. And yet, it's Lancashire's performance that keeps you so invested as a woman that even with all the odds stacked against her, she continues to push on and prove to be one of the most compelling heroes in a crime drama ever. Earning critical acclaim and with Lancashire rightfully BAFTA-nominated for every season and winning two, this is a consistently brilliant watch that cannot be overlooked.