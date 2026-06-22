5 Best British Crime Dramas Ever Made, Ranked

Unlike the other entries on this list, "Top Boy" puts us on the wrong side of the law and introduces us to characters who have been corrupted by the world they can't get out of. Originally debuting in 2011 on Channel 4, "Top Boy" followed Dushane (Ashley Winters) and Sully (Kane Robinson aka Kano), who run a drug operation from inside the Summerhouse council estate in Hackney, London. Longtime friends turned business partners, the first two seasons followed their volatile relationship as they tried to stay on top while facing off against opposing gangs and ending up in disastrous predicaments that ripple beyond the enterprise they're trying to build.

Often described as a British version of "The Wire," the show found a second life in 2019 when three seasons aired on Netflix, becoming one of its best shows, featuring incredible performances from Walters and Robinson. Through them and other supporting cast members, including Barry Keoghan, Benedict Wong ("Doctor Strange"), and Letitia Wright ("Black Panther"), the show became so much more than just a basic crime story. It had things to say about gentrification, crime in London, and those desperate to get out of a world that is doing everything it can to keep them in. Now that it's all done and dusted, give it a watch and see just what kind of hard-hitting dramas they have to offer across the pond, and the talent that can come from it when given the chance.