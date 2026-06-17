Apple Has Been Recording Your Every Move On The App Store

Apple consistently says that "privacy is a fundamental human right." During every iPhone launch, WWDC keynote, and interview, the company emphasizes that, unlike its competitors, it does not collect or sell personal data to third-party companies. However, as Apple seeks to increase revenue through its advertising department, its practices have come under scrutiny. This began with suggested apps on the App Store, followed by an increase in featured ads, and, most recently, with businesses suggested in Apple Maps.

Following the WWDC 2026 keynote, Apple began rolling out personalized recommendations on the App Store, claiming these help developers grow and reach new audiences. Yet, security researchers from the X account Mysk have revealed alarming data: Apple has begun recording every tap a user makes when using the App Store, with no way to disable this tracking. The depth of this surveillance is particularly concerning, as Apple monitors typing speed, search terms, specific tap locations within the app, and the OS version being used.

While Apple typically defends itself by stating that its strict rules apply to third-party developers, that it does not sell data, and that it only uses randomized, aggregated information, it still fails to provide users with a meaningful choice regarding their own data. Besides that, an ever-growing push into the ads department puts all of Apple's PR over "privacy is a human right" in question.