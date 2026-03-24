New Apple Maps Feature Already Has Users Frustrated (And It Isn't Even Out Yet)
Following a Bloomberg report that Apple could be ready to introduce ads to its Maps service, the company revealed today that ads are coming to Apple Maps this summer in the U.S. and Canada. Still, while this "feature" hasn't even been officially out yet, Apple Maps users have taken to social media to show their discontent regarding it.
"Apple putting ads in Maps makes me laugh. Search for 'coffee' and the top result is whoever paid the most to be there," wrote a user on X. "The company worth $3.7T apparently needs more money from you looking for a flat white." Another user wonders: "Imagine you are driving using Apple Maps to navigate and an ad pops up and stays for more than a minute and you miss taking the turn or a flyover."
This announcement comes just a few days after Google revealed a complete revamp of its Maps experience, which is not only better for drivers to get to their destination quicker, but also offers special suggestions, based on Gemini, when you want to find a new coffee shop, plan a trip, or even book a reservation for dinner with your friends.
Here's what ads on Apple Maps will look like
Ads on Apple Maps are part of the new Apple Business platform for businesses of all sizes. It combines mobile device management, business email, calendar services, and the ability to manage ads. Just like on the App Store, Apple Maps will start to offer, as soon as this summer, for business accounts to create ads on Maps.
The company says ads will appear at the top of search results for U.S. and Canada users based on relevance, in addition to a new "Suggested Places" tab, which will offer recommendations based on location, users' recent searches, and more. Unlike Google, however, Apple says its ads are offered under its "privacy-first approach to advertising," which means the user's location and ads they interact with aren't associated with their Apple Account, and their personal data never leaves the device, as neither Apple nor third-party vendors can collect that information. Besides that, the company says that minors under 13 years of age won't get ads, and this new push won't interfere in routes or general recommendations.
Before ads on Apple Maps go live, the company says that Apple Business members will need to claim their location on Maps starting this April, and then they will be able to automatically create ads through the platform.
Apple wants to increase revenue through ads
While the company already has $100 billion in revenue for services, it's generating around $8.5 billion for ads, according to Emarketer. With yet another push to that segment, the company will get even more money, as ads will be available not only in several parts of the App Store, but on Apple Podcasts, Apple TV under the Major League Soccer subscription package, and now Apple Maps. Bloomberg says that Apple wants to sell more ads inside its News app as well.
Besides that push, the company announced it's phasing out Apple Business Essentials, Apple Business Manager, and Apple Business Connect once it launches the new Business platform. The company says those on the Connect experience will have their claimed locations, place card information, photos, organization information, and more automatically migrated to the new Apple Business experience. The service will be free to new and existing users of the previous platforms, and it's unclear when the company might roll out ads in Apple Maps to other locations besides the U.S. and Canada.