New Apple Maps Feature Already Has Users Frustrated (And It Isn't Even Out Yet)

Following a Bloomberg report that Apple could be ready to introduce ads to its Maps service, the company revealed today that ads are coming to Apple Maps this summer in the U.S. and Canada. Still, while this "feature" hasn't even been officially out yet, Apple Maps users have taken to social media to show their discontent regarding it.

"Apple putting ads in Maps makes me laugh. Search for 'coffee' and the top result is whoever paid the most to be there," wrote a user on X. "The company worth $3.7T apparently needs more money from you looking for a flat white." Another user wonders: "Imagine you are driving using Apple Maps to navigate and an ad pops up and stays for more than a minute and you miss taking the turn or a flyover."

This announcement comes just a few days after Google revealed a complete revamp of its Maps experience, which is not only better for drivers to get to their destination quicker, but also offers special suggestions, based on Gemini, when you want to find a new coffee shop, plan a trip, or even book a reservation for dinner with your friends.