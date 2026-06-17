Nintendo Has Finally Updated The eShop To Fix A Nearly Decade-Old Problem

When opening the eShop on the original Switch after updating, a pop-up appears indicating that Nintendo wanted the updated layout and experience to be closer to the Nintendo Switch 2's eShop experience, though it doesn't appear to be a 1:1 recreation. However, the fact that Nintendo has even released an updated version resolving these issues and complaints is good news for owners of the original Switch. While newer games are less likely to release for the older console, the Switch still has a long life ahead of it, especially if you take care of it.

This update could also mean that Nintendo plans to continue supporting the Switch for quite a while longer. Though that is ultimately speculation and the company's stance could change at any time, there have been indications that Nintendo plans to support the original Switch with cross-gen support as long as there is demand. In the past, the company has shut down eShop purchases on some of its older consoles, such as the Wii U and 3DS. While this ultimately cuts off access to new content on those platforms, it's worth noting that those shutdowns occurred well after the systems had fallen out of popularity, with both closing in 2023. With this new update, though, the original Switch continues to remain a good purchase for gamers looking to get their Nintendo fix in 2026, as classics like "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" and "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" are both still easily playable on the older console.