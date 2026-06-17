Nintendo Has Finally Updated The eShop To Fix A Nearly Decade-Old Problem
There's no doubt that the Nintendo Switch 2 is a massive upgrade over the original Switch console. However, that doesn't mean that the OG Switch should be ignored. In fact, Nintendo is still showing some love to the original Nintendo Switch with a long overdue upgrade. Since its release over a decade ago, the eShop has been painfully slow, with complaints popping up across social media about just how abysmal it was to use at times. However, that doesn't seem to be the case anymore, as Nintendo has updated the Switch to include a redesigned eShop that loads faster than ever before.
The new eShop experience is part of the latest update for the Nintendo Switch, version 22.5.0, which was released on June 15, 2026. The update also lets the eShop reflect your chosen Switch theme, so if you're rocking the "Basic Dark" setting on the Switch, your eShop will no longer blind you when you open it. According to reports testing out the new eShop, it appears to load much faster, and you can even see it for yourself in posts shared to Bluesky.
Bringing it closer to the Switch 2
When opening the eShop on the original Switch after updating, a pop-up appears indicating that Nintendo wanted the updated layout and experience to be closer to the Nintendo Switch 2's eShop experience, though it doesn't appear to be a 1:1 recreation. However, the fact that Nintendo has even released an updated version resolving these issues and complaints is good news for owners of the original Switch. While newer games are less likely to release for the older console, the Switch still has a long life ahead of it, especially if you take care of it.
This update could also mean that Nintendo plans to continue supporting the Switch for quite a while longer. Though that is ultimately speculation and the company's stance could change at any time, there have been indications that Nintendo plans to support the original Switch with cross-gen support as long as there is demand. In the past, the company has shut down eShop purchases on some of its older consoles, such as the Wii U and 3DS. While this ultimately cuts off access to new content on those platforms, it's worth noting that those shutdowns occurred well after the systems had fallen out of popularity, with both closing in 2023. With this new update, though, the original Switch continues to remain a good purchase for gamers looking to get their Nintendo fix in 2026, as classics like "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" and "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" are both still easily playable on the older console.