How Long Do Owners Say Nintendo Switches Last?

As much as you might wish, electronics don't last forever. The well-built gadgets can last for a long time, and may be repairable, but eventually, you'll start seeing performance and reliability issues. It's always good to stay informed about a product's average lifecycle before you buy — that goes for laptops, phones, and game consoles like the Nintendo Switch. With the Switch 2 available after launching in June 2025, it makes you wonder how long you can reasonably expect the original Nintendo Switch to last before you'll need to upgrade. The general consensus is quite a while, nearly a decade in some cases. That longevity makes the original Nintendo Switch still worth buying in 2026. But let's quickly dig into where that information comes from.

I bought my Nintendo Switch about eight years ago in 2018, so it would appear that, as long as you take care of the console, it can hold up well. Mine's still going strong, hasn't experienced any major malfunctions that I'm aware of, and provides lots of entertainment for me and my family. Companies like Asurion can confirm that the timeline is accurate: The Switch should last up to 10 years with proper care. Asurion would know, it's a tech care company that specializes in warranty or support coverage for a wide range of consumer electronics.

But what do other Switch owners say? Does everyone have the same experience? Of course, not every single person, but users have reported similar reliability on Reddit, many of whom bought their consoles at launch in 2017. There is another big thread with users reporting the same long-term lifespans for their launch consoles. But the accessories are a different story.