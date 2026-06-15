How Long Do Owners Say Nintendo Switches Last?
As much as you might wish, electronics don't last forever. The well-built gadgets can last for a long time, and may be repairable, but eventually, you'll start seeing performance and reliability issues. It's always good to stay informed about a product's average lifecycle before you buy — that goes for laptops, phones, and game consoles like the Nintendo Switch. With the Switch 2 available after launching in June 2025, it makes you wonder how long you can reasonably expect the original Nintendo Switch to last before you'll need to upgrade. The general consensus is quite a while, nearly a decade in some cases. That longevity makes the original Nintendo Switch still worth buying in 2026. But let's quickly dig into where that information comes from.
I bought my Nintendo Switch about eight years ago in 2018, so it would appear that, as long as you take care of the console, it can hold up well. Mine's still going strong, hasn't experienced any major malfunctions that I'm aware of, and provides lots of entertainment for me and my family. Companies like Asurion can confirm that the timeline is accurate: The Switch should last up to 10 years with proper care. Asurion would know, it's a tech care company that specializes in warranty or support coverage for a wide range of consumer electronics.
But what do other Switch owners say? Does everyone have the same experience? Of course, not every single person, but users have reported similar reliability on Reddit, many of whom bought their consoles at launch in 2017. There is another big thread with users reporting the same long-term lifespans for their launch consoles. But the accessories are a different story.
Nintendo's Joy-Cons had a big stick drift problem
It's well-known that the console's Joy-Con controllers may experience stick drift issues, and that persists across multiple models. It even happens so much that it caused Nintendo to change its support policies so that it honors free Joy-Con repairs when they're out of warranty. What makes it a unique use case with the Nintendo Switch (over other consoles) is that the controllers are detachable. You can swap in additional official or third-party controllers or even swap out for a more substantial grip, such as the CRKD Nitro Deck. So, while the stick drift is a concern, and could become an issue for controllers you use a lot, you at least have the option to swap out until you can get them fixed or replaced. The exception is if you have or had a Nintendo Switch Lite, which does not feature detachable Joy-Cons. Indeed, there are stick drift issues reported with the integrated joysticks on the Switch Lite, as well.
The average lifespan of the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons is much shorter than that of the console, ranging from a few months to a few years. Whether you'll have stick drift in your controllers or not, it's up to the luck of the draw. While the issues are prevalent, there are still users who report no such conditions with their older consoles, including original launch models and controllers.
The good news is it's fairly easy to set up a new service request for Joy-Con repairs through Nintendo. That applies to both the original Joy-Cons for the Nintendo Switch and the Joy-Cons 2 for the Switch 2.
How to get the most out of your Nintendo Switch console
The best way to keep your Nintendo Switch in good condition is to take proper care of it. Honestly, the common mistakes that could actually damage a Nintendo Switch 2 also apply to the original console. Store it in a protective case, especially when you take it outside your home, make sure it has a solid screen protector, and follow healthy battery practices to ensure the battery remains in good condition, too. Try to avoid draining the battery to 0% as much as possible, for example. You should also avoid using the console or its parts, including the controllers, in extreme hot or cold temperatures. So, if you're outside during the summer or winter, you may want to be more discerning and leave the console in a bag or case if there's a risk of exposing it.
If you want to be extra careful, you can spring for a protection plan for your Switch. The manufacturer's warranty through Nintendo is usually good for 12 months after purchase, but it only covers defects, not any damage you might cause if you drop it or have a similar accident. Extended plans might offer an extra year or two of coverage and accidental damage coverage with the option to repair or replace as necessary.
As an aside, and this may seem obvious to some, but if you have kids, it's also important to teach them proper console and accessory care, as well. Ensuring they appreciate and respect the device, and its value, can go a long way towards keeping it safe from sticky fingers, crayons, big drops, and so on. You might even consider disallowing handheld use altogether until they're ready and can be trusted.