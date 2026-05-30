5 Common Mistakes That Could Actually Damage Your Nintendo Switch 2

Seeing a launch in June 2025, the Nintendo Switch 2 is the follow-up to Nintendo's incredibly popular hybrid system. With a 7.9-inch LCD screen, 256GB of storage, and a custom NVIDIA processor, the Switch 2 is a nice upgrade over the original, and it has a rather sizable library of games featuring classic Nintendo characters. Though owning the system can be a lot of fun, there are some common mistakes users can make that may have big consequences for the system.

There are a variety of things you should never do with your Nintendo Switch 2, but we're taking a closer look at some common mistakes users can make that may have larger ramifications than they realize. While this can include things like ensuring you're using the right peripherals and cleaning supplies, there are also some parts of a Nintendo Switch 2 you should never remove. Ignoring these warnings won't guarantee a system failure, but each one carries the risk of damaging or even destroying your console.

Considering the Switch 2 has been hit with price hikes, replacing the system can cost some serious coin that you may want to spend elsewhere. U.S. customers get a limited 12-month warranty, while other regions may offer a similar warranty. Additionally, if you encounter issues with your system, you can visit the Nintendo Switch 2 support page for more information.