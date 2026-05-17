5 Sleek Nintendo Switch Docks You Can Actually 3D Print
The Nintendo Switch line of handhelds is among the most popular video game consoles in history. The Nintendo Switch 2 is currently the hot new console, but the original Switch and Switch Lite are still popular among users. And with the economy only making gaming more expensive, those older Switch models aren't going anywhere anytime soon.
While not the most powerful handheld console on the market, one of the things that makes the Nintendo Switch line special is the dock. The dock provides the console with steady power, bypassing power limitations in handheld mode, allowing the game to achieve higher graphical fidelity. It also gives your Switch a safe place to charge. Nintendo Switch docks of all varieties exist online for purchase, but if you have access to a 3D printer and a little technical know-how, you can print your own custom dock. Some of these take the Nintendo Switch and make it more usable or more storage-friendly, while some even turn it into a work of art.
Nintendo Switch 2 Horizontal Dock Stand
The Nintendo Switch 2 might be the new kid on the block, but its design isn't that different from the original Switch. This isn't a bad thing, considering how popular the original console was. The Switch 2 is ultimately a much more powerful console that generally keeps the overall design aesthetic of its predecessor.
This means that the dock follows the same format, too. The Nintendo Switch 2 slots into the dock from the top down, which is convenient, but can make finding a spot for it tough. As someone who lives in a place where space is limited, there aren't a lot of places the Switch can go and be out of the way. Sure, I could stick it behind the television, but this makes grabbing it for portable play a real pain.
The solution is the Nintendo Switch 2 Horizontal Dock Stand. With this 3D print, you can maximize your space, allowing the Switch 2 Dock to lie on its side, making it easier to sit under a television or on a space-limited shelf. This design might also help those with kids, as sliding the console in horizontally can be easier and more gentle on the ports.
Piranha Plant Switch Dock
The standard dock for both the Nintendo Switch 1 and 2 effectively blends in with the console. It's an overall nice design, but what if the dock you keep your Switch in could become a work of art in your home? With the Piranha Plant Switch Dock, it can become just that.
This dock is designed for the original Nintendo Switch and the OLED version, though modifications are available to make it work with the Switch 2 as well. With this print, your Switch docks into the mouth of a Piranha Plant and the Switch Joy-Cons slide into the arms of the plant. There's even room to store a couple of Switch game carts in the base.
This dock is a really fun 3D print that turns the non-descript Nintendo Switch into more of a display piece. If you have moved on to the Nintendo Switch 2 and are looking for a unique way to display your old Nintendo Switch, this dock might be the perfect way to store it away while still showing it off.
Retro Television Stand
The Nintendo Switch 2 features a larger screen, allowing you to have some fun with custom 3D-printed docks. If you keep your Nintendo Switch 2 on your desk, the Retro Television Stand might make for a fun dock upgrade.
This modified dock allows the Nintendo Switch 2 to slot in, but instead of being obscured by the front of the dock, this print leaves the screen viewable, letting you keep playing in handheld mode. The dock resembles a retro television, making this print a lot of fun for those of us out there who remember physical channel knobs and buttons on our televisions. There's a space at the rear of the dock for storing your Joy-Cons. If you 3D printed mouse grips for your Joy-Cons, they'll also fit, making this dock unique among the others featured. It's a really fun way to store your Nintendo Switch 2 while still allowing it to be used in docked mode, without needing to connect it to an actual television.
Nintendo Switch Portable Dock
The Nintendo Switch is all about portability, being a handheld console. Sure, you can take it anywhere and enjoy your video games any time, but you'll most likely be leaving your bulky Switch dock at home. Doing so means you'll lose all the extra ports the dock provides, as well as the ability to connect to a television.
One way to fix this is the Nintendo Switch Portable Dock, a print that lets you transfer the guts of your original Dock into something more portable. This version folds closed when not in use and stores away more easily than the stock Nintendo Switch dock. Meanwhile, the print itself is broken up into several parts, allowing for easy printing and printing in different colors.
You can quickly flip it open, dock your Switch and access all available ports, allowing you to charge the console vertically or use it when hooked up to a television. There are even spots for several Nintendo Switch cartridges, making it not only a portable dock but also a game storage case.
Nintendo Switch Lite Dock
The Nintendo Switch Lite doesn't support a docked mode, even though it has a USB-C port. However, there are still several reasons you might want a dock for your Switch Lite. Displaying your Switch Lite is something people like to do, especially given the console's color options and the unique variants released over the years. A dock will also help protect the Switch Lite's charging port, keeping it supported and the cord kink-free. And while it won't output to a TV, it will still support the Pro Controller, so you can play it while it's docked.
This Nintendo Switch Lite Dock does all of those things, but it also adds a neat feature. It mounts easily to a wall, allowing you to store the console out of the way while keeping it plugged in so it stays charged. It uses the original Nintendo Switch power adapter and can be mounted with command strips or drilled into a wall. It's all one piece, but you can at least print it out in the color of your Switch Lite.
Methodology
We scoured the internet for 3D print projects that Nintendo Switch owners and fans are using and creating. Our focus was to highlight interesting docks for every model of the Nintendo Switch. We also selected docks from a wide range of popular 3D printing sites, as well as projects that span the spectrum of experience and skill needed to print and assemble.