5 Sleek Nintendo Switch Docks You Can Actually 3D Print

The Nintendo Switch 2 might be the new kid on the block, but its design isn't that different from the original Switch. This isn't a bad thing, considering how popular the original console was. The Switch 2 is ultimately a much more powerful console that generally keeps the overall design aesthetic of its predecessor.

This means that the dock follows the same format, too. The Nintendo Switch 2 slots into the dock from the top down, which is convenient, but can make finding a spot for it tough. As someone who lives in a place where space is limited, there aren't a lot of places the Switch can go and be out of the way. Sure, I could stick it behind the television, but this makes grabbing it for portable play a real pain.

The solution is the Nintendo Switch 2 Horizontal Dock Stand. With this 3D print, you can maximize your space, allowing the Switch 2 Dock to lie on its side, making it easier to sit under a television or on a space-limited shelf. This design might also help those with kids, as sliding the console in horizontally can be easier and more gentle on the ports.