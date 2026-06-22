5 Of The Best Audio Mixers For Every Budget

As the current rate of new podcasts popping up exponentially increases, so does the need for an audio mixer. Of course, these aren't just for podcast or online content creation, but should suit every facet of audio needs, across every budget. We've chosen five of the best audio mixers, so even if you're just starting out, there's something here for everyone. Our budgets are split like this: High-end between $600 and $1000; mid-range from $150 to $599, and then budget at anything below $150.

As the mixers get cheaper, it is worth noting that some functionality will be shed, and you will need to put in just a smidge of elbow grease to get them doing exactly what you want. Some of these will act like digital audio interfaces, or interact with audio software through the physical controls. However, every budding creator will have a unique need somewhere down the line, so be sure to do a tad more research to see if it'll completely suit your needs.