Inside Lexar's Factory In China And Its Mission To Protect Our Digital Memories

Traveling to China always begins a few days prior to the actual trip. Due to internet restrictions, commonly used services like Google and Meta's apps are virtually impossible to access. You have to choose a VPN, purchase an eSIM, and set up your Alipay account, which is one of the few ways to pay for goods and services in the country. Still, nothing beats the excitement of journeying across the world to see cutting-edge technology being built.

Following an exciting Computex 2026, which featured Nvidia's first Arm-based superchip and Intel's new handheld-focused processor, Lexar invited the American media to Shanghai, Suzhou, and Shenzhen to get a first-hand look into what it believe is its next breakthrough technology: the mSSD. Lexar opened its factory and labs to us to highlight how seriously it takes the process of creating and testing its processors.

If you're not familiar, Lexar has been around for 30 years now. Founded in San Jose, California, it's now owned by a Shenzhen-based manufacturer called Longsys, and it competes with other big players in the market like SanDisk, Sony, and Samsung. With the RAM crisis pushing prices higher than many consumers are comfortably paying, Lexar knows that every drive it builds matters and needs to be perfect. "What we are seeing is not just a short-term disruption, but a structural shift driven by AI. Our approach is not simply to react to price cycles, but to design products that remain stable, relevant, and cost-effective," says Van Baer, general manager of Lexar in North America.