Nvidia Partnered With A Chinese Company To Build A 'Physical AI' Humanoid Robot

Nvidia has entered the humanoid robotics race. Through a partnership with Chinese startup Unitree, the U.S. chipmaker is developing a robotics system with an integrated reference design focused on academic research. The idea is to help research teams access advanced hardware, and more importantly, a complete software stack that can run without proprietary platforms.

Design-wise, the Isaac GR00T Reference Humanoid Robot is fully modular. The Nvidia Isaac GR00T platform, combined with the Nvidia Jetson Thor onboard computer, will make up the "brain" of the design. For the body, Nvidia opted for Unitree's six-foot H2 Plus humanoid body with Sharpa Wave tactile five-finger hands (developed by Dual) that will provide the robot with genuine dexterous manipulation abilities. The combination of all the features certainly justifies the robot's spot as one of Nvidia's coolest reveals at the 2026 Computex event.

Though it may still be a few years before humanoid robots become a part of our smart homes, Nvidia's foray into robotics could be a step in the right direction. Prioritizing research means the reference robot can lead to a democratization of the technology. According to the company's CEO, this move is integral, as the physical AI opens a significant economic opportunity in multiple industries. By providing the tools, Nvidia's robot could become a central piece of the puzzle, as it may help researchers make significant strides in the development of general-purpose humanoids.