A Humanoid Robot Learned Expressions From YouTube, And The Results Are Terrifying

Researchers at Columbia University published a study (via Science) in January 2026 that details their methods for getting a humanoid robot to look and sound a lot more like a person. They got it to master facial expressions and moving its lips when communicating by having it watch YouTube videos. The video of the robot itself is unnerving, and you can see it naturally simulating several languages and accents with perfect lip movements.

According to a Columbia University article by Hod Lipson, Professor of Innovation in the Department of Mechanical Engineering and director of Columbia's Creative Machines Lab, what sets most humanoid robots apart from a more natural conversation and experience with humans is their lack of lip movements. There have been multiple companies building their own humanoid robots throughout the years, and even though some can be more convincing than others, like XPENG's newest humanoid robots or Neura's options, they still have more of a robotic face than a human one.

The research team behind this project created a humanoid robot with a proper face and 26 facial motors to help it move its lips to simulate speaking. The researchers say that by watching its own reflection in the mirror and watching several hours of YouTube videos, this robot was able to mimic how we speak. Not only that, but this method avoided the "uncanny valley" effect where a robot's actions are similar to a human's, but they're off just enough to evoke a feeling of uneasiness.