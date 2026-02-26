China's Robot Demonstration Feels Like Something From A Sci-Fi Nightmare

As part of Lunar New Year celebrations in China, the China Media Group (CMG) airs a special annual TV program called the Spring Festival Gala. Also known as "Chunwan," the Spring Festival Gala includes a variety of performances, including song-and-dance routines, comedy sketches, and many more. The 2026 program included an unprecedented demonstration in which a group of robots performed a synchronized martial arts routine alongside a class of young students from the Tagou Martial Arts School.

It was an impressive showcase of precision robotics and human talent alike. The robots performed complex moves such as backflips and somersaults without losing their balance. The children on stage were outstanding too, perfectly keeping up with the programmed choreography of their AI counterparts.

Even so, it's hard not to imagine the show as a scene out of a sci-fi nightmare. It only takes one mistake to cause an injury. Considering that these robots are simply acting out the motions designated in their programming, it's worth wondering how they would react if an accident occurred during the routine. The fact that the demonstration went off without a hitch is a testament to the technology and training that made such a futuristic performance possible.