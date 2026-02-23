China's Household Robots Are Way More Than Just Vacuum Cleaners

Robots are one of the next up-and-coming technologies because of their potential to give AI and software systems a body to complete physical tasks. While robot vacuums and robot mops have dominated the markets for years, and for good reason — who likes to clean floors — today's robots are capable of so much more. The nation at the forefront of that change and innovation may well be China. From Xpeng and its ultra-humanoid "Iron" robot that will start mass production soon to Unitree Robotics' G1 and H2 robots performing complex aerobatics during celebrations, it's very clear that China's robots have advanced far beyond simple vacuum cleaners.

CNBC reports that China's roughly 15,000 humanoid robot installations in 2025 account for more than 85% of the industry's total manufacturing and deployment, compared to 13% operating in the United States. But the more alarming or inspirational point, if you will, is that those robots have evolved considerably in capability over the last few years. The occasional fall still happens, sure, but they're now dancing in full form, preparing with military precision for border patrol duties, and heck, even those smart vacuums have made a leap in technology and are now capable of climbing stairs and cleaning multiple floors.

However, the Unitree G1, the viral star of recent Kung Fu videos, is costly and will purportedly go for around 85,000 yuan in China (about $12,300). That price tag may be a bit too high for most families. However, expensive or not, it's difficult to imagine not seeing these in homes within the next decade, especially as the costs become more manageable and the capabilities grow even more. Many of these Chinese-born robots will be available in America, as well.