5 Of The Coolest Reveals From Nvidia's 2026 Computex Event

Nvidia rolled out its RTX line of graphics cards in 2018. These GPUs were the first cards capable of delivering real-time ray tracing, a rendering technique that simulates how light behaves for improved visual fidelity, to the general gaming populace (the "RT" in "RTX" stands for "Ray Tracing," after all). And now, the next evolution of the RTX line is upon us.

One of the biggest takeaways from Nvidia's 2026 Computex event was the RTX Spark, a "superchip" that Jensen Huang claims will "reinvent the PC." This new chip will provide up to 128 GB of memory and a whole petaflop of computational power. AI will be at the forefront of the chip's design, and computers that utilize RTX Spark will be geared toward "AI agents." Furthermore, Nvidia is working closely with Microsoft to develop this component and its capabilities with Windows in mind. However, Nvidia isn't about to abandon the demographic that made the company a household name in the first place: PC gamers.

Ultimately, the RTX Spark will bring more powerful RTX graphics, which should satisfy most PC owners. Huang promises that the RTX Spark will power modern AAA games with 1440p resolution, complete with ray tracing and DLSS, all at over 100 fps. And since Nvidia and Microsoft are collaborating on the chip, the Xbox brand will get to see some kickback. According to the VP of Next Gen at Xbox, Jason Ronald (yes, that's his title), the RTX Spark will provide more access to Xbox titles on computers that use the superchip.